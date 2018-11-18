Police advises candidates to adhere to guidelines in Panchayat polls

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: SI Vikas Jasrotia Incharge Police Post Nagri, Kathua on Sunday conducted meeting cum interaction with contesting candidates for Panchayat Elections 2018 Phase III in Goond and Pandori area in the jurisdiction of Police Post Nagri to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of Phase III Panchayat Elections 2018 scheduled on November 24, 2018.

The officer advised all the candidates through these meetings to adhere to Do’s and Dont’s for their conduct during election, Model Code Of Conduct and laid stress to follow all the rules laid down in Panchayat election to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

They were further requested to brief their supporters on regular basis to avoid any incident of violation or violence which could affect peaceful election.

Pertinently , series of meetings were conducted with contesting candidates at Sub-division , Police Station and Police Post level to aware contesting candidates about their conduct and to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of Panchayat elections.