Polarisation — a harsh legitimacy of BJP

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

What we have know-how from the past four and half years of governance is more fanfare of much welfare schemes than ground reality among worsening condition of down trodden, inflations, decreasing job opportunities, some autocratic decisions, degradation of democratic and placement of India in flawed democracy category, increase in corruption index, slippage in hunger index, increase in militancy in J&K, monarchical style public show of PM during Gujarat elections by flying in seaplane Quest Kodiak 100 aircraft registered in the US, operated by a Japanese plane-maker and flown by Canadian pilot, (as a show off to big revolution in the water transport sector to influence voters) reaching for special adventure by Modi via Karachi Pakistan, using it to visit the Ambaji Temple in Mehsana, resonance of foreign trips on tax payers money, etc etc.. Now when the 2019 elections are round the corner and as a diversion of voter’s attention from unfulfilled promises of 2014 elections and less delivered than expectations, the BJP has brought in its trusted and tested exploitation of Hindu voters on the same track of Ram Mandir and is polarising the voters as a wicked political move and in a most undemocratic way on caste and religious base that we witness much sharper in India. The most dangerous era is witnessed in the shape of polarisation let loose and sponsored by none else what the BJP that harp on dangerous tool of religious exploitation. The wicked politicians apart from party line are responsible for this degradation of the democratic norms. We are not to be so blind with polarisation that we can’t face reality. Wrong is wrong, no matter who does it or says it. If you criticise the present government especially PM Modi, you would shamed and trolled dearly on social media, this government itself curbing any voice of decadence against it. The government is easily very actively run on social media, TV channels and on advertisements than on the ground. Talking about development, progress and little achievement on social media and on ground doing every possible thing to polarise the social atmosphere in country is the best and smart strategy of fooling the people of this country. The most dangerous era is witnessed in the shape of polarisation. The jingoistic frenzy being whipped up by the BJP can do the nation serious harm. Despite many problems faced by the country the BJP fighting polls solely on the basis of religion, dividing an already crumbling society. It has kept alive a dispute over construction of a temple that propelled the party to political prominence almost three decades ago. We come across the statement of Baba Ram Dev in 2017, more a businessman and TV celebrity but cannot be isolated, while talking to India Today, that today’s political leaders have divided the whole society and now instead of thinking of patriotism, the people are more inclined towards religion and caste. Politicians are dividing the country and even the Hindu saints and ‘Mahants’ have become divided on the basis of caste, which is causing great harm to the country. Hard reality but less digestive to Modi Bhakat, the PM supposed to carry forward the development, uplift of the common mass has turned himself as Election PM of India and all government departments fall in line with PM to make his election rallies as congregation of large crowd. He is more concerned about propagation of his party and its governments in states and to project him across the boundaries as world leader whereas at home ground he has lost the charisma of 2014 architected on false promises to the voters of the country. Moreover in 2014 elections, it was only 31 per cent voters who have favoured BJP and Modi whereas 69 per cent disliked this party as well Modi face. The remarkable victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 16th general election is seen as an expression of the voters’ desire to see renewed economic development, job to unemployed and 15 lakh in individual account that was much advertised by Modi himself. But what change was witnessed in formation of Modi government was induction of 31 per cent as cabinet ministers facing charges of murder, rape, attempt to murder, dacoity, loot and what not, placing defeated faces on important ministries, degrading Indians on foreign soil by stating that Indians feel ashamed of being born on Indian soil, tailoring the government with those crediting militants, terrorists and enemies sitting across the boundaries.

The rule of law, accountability, responsiveness, freedom and equality calls for indicators that reveal how and to what degree each dimension is present in models of good democracy.

On the betterment of democracy, India that was ranking at No 27 in the list of 165 countries in annual Global Democracy Index, released by Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), of the year 2014, slipped to a position of 35 in 2015 just in the first year after Modi led BJP government came into power and it has further dropped to lesser position degraded by 15 positions to number 42 in 2017 and classified among “flawed democracies”. The rating agency has further stated that the strengthening of right-wing forces in an otherwise secular country led to a rise of vigilantism and violence against minority communities as well as other dissenting voices.

Much utilisation of PM’ visit to foreign soil is in telling foreigners how well India is doing but at home ground he never ask people how they feel about his administration. According to a Gallup survey, which finds a big decline in the percentage of Indians who rate their lives positively enough to rate it as “thriving” since Modi assumed office. Nonetheless, only 3 per cent of Indians consider themselves thriving in 2017 compared to 14 per cent in 2014. The India was ranking at number 55 among 120 countries in 2014 Global Hunger Index as per date released

annually by

Washington-based International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) that slipped year to year during Modi regime. In 2015, first year of the government it slipped to 80th out of 104 countries, 97th rank in 2016, ranked 100th position among 119 countries in 2017, and India has been ranked at the 103rd position among 119 countries on the Global Hunger Index of 2018. According to the report, prepared by Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide, India is among the 45 countries that have “serious levels of hunger”.

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study (GBDS) published in the medical journal The Lancet, it has finished at position 145th among 195 countries in terms of quality and accessibility of healthcare in the year 2018, so we cannot boast of much progression in this field. People who create memes and trolls about charisma of Modi are not the true judges and are product of the polarisation activities. The running theme of BJP’s election campaign in which it is pushing an agenda based on Majoritarianism through the route of polarization is based on caste and religious polarization.

Concluding we can wrap up that our PM and BJP increasingly believe that those in the other party are demons and he and BJP is only the saviour god. It speaks of the jaundiced eyes that are not in a position to compare the country at the time of partition and till these self gods taken over the reins on fake promises. Such minds are considered as victim of the misguided conceptions and their views are as dangerously wrong-headed and crazy as to be all but incomprehensible? The culture of contempt is vigorously promoted by these misconceived minds and country heading to a bad situation owing to polarisation on caste and religion prompted by BJP and their safe gods.