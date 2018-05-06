‘Poking’ Pak

Share Share 0 Share 0

In a development which is likely to further escalate the war of words between ruling Congress and the BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, Pakistan on Friday hailed Tipu Sultan – the erstwhile ruler of Mysore – and called him a ferocious warrior. Describing Tipu Sultan as the ‘Tiger of Mysore’, the Pakistan Government said in a tweet that he was an important and influential historical figure, who was trained in the art of warfare right from his early years and had a fascination for learning on the 218th death anniversary of the Muslim Mysore ruler, Badshah Nasibuddaulah Sultan Fateh Ali Bahadur Sahab Tipu alias Tipu Sultan. BJP has, however, grabbed the opportunity to hit back at Pakistan and accused it of indirectly helping the Congress party. Although Tipu Sultan has no direct connection with Pakistan, latter’s sudden praise for the former Mysore ruler, who is seen a religious ‘bigot’ who had massacred many people and forced them to embrace Islam by the right-wing groups, is likely to add more fuel to the already charged electioneering in the poll-bound southern state. BJP and the Congress, which is in power in the state, have already crossed swords over the Karnataka government’s decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mysore ruler on November 10 every year. BJP had termed Siddaramaiah-led Congress government’s move of observing Tipu Sultan Jayanti as an act of Muslim appeasement. It had even asked its leaders not to celebrate or attend Tipu Sultan birth anniversary celebrations. The BJP claims that Tipu was a ‘terrorist’ who persecuted the Kodavas and Catholics in Mangaluru. Earlier, during the 2017 Gujarat elections Pakistan figured in the centre of a controversy between BJP and Congress with Shiv Sena dragging Pakistan into Gujarat election campaign trying to win the polls. At that time Gujarat became even more important than Kashmir. Before that, Pakistan was interfering in Kashmir and China was interfering in Leh, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. The question that one can ponder is if someone is trying to divide Hindu-Muslim votes to win elections then Indian government should take action against Pakistan, instead of only talking about the interference.