Pokerbaazi Signs Boxing Champion Vijender Singh as its New

NEW DELHI: PokerBaazi.com, one of India’s pioneer online poker platforms has signed Vijender Singh as its new brand ambassador. Prior to roping in Indian professional boxer, Indian film star, actor, and model, Sunny Leone was the face of the brand. By roping in boxing champion Vijender Singh as its brand ambassador, PokerBaazi has shown its commitment towards promoting poker in India as a serious game of pure skill and talent.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631466/PokerBaazi_Vijender_Si ngh_Ambassador.jpg ) Commenting on the appointment, Navkiran Singh, Co-founder of PokerBaazi.com said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Vijender Singh on board as the brand ambassador of PokerBaazi.com. As a professional boxer, he has already won tremendous accolades for India in the past. His reputation as a serious sportsperson and champion will help us in promoting poker as a serious sport that only flourishes on sheer skill and talent. We are looking forward for a long term association with Vijender Singh.”

On his current stint, Vijender Singh said, “As a sportsperson, it is always an honour for me to be part of campaigns or associate with brands that endeavour to promote sports in the nation. PokerBaazi is doing a great job of utilizing technology and letting Indians play online game that they adore. I wish the best to the brand and hope that more Indians join its growing community of online poker players.”

PokerBaazi.com was founded in October 2014 by Navkiran Singh, an engineer turned entrepreneur. The platform allows poker enthusiasts to enjoy a thrilling game with real money, from the very comforts of their homes. Players can join in for a free roll – the free for all tournaments, or start from lower blinds of Rs. 1 or 2, taking it up to INR 500 or 1000.

About PokerBaazi.com A venture of Baazi Networks, PokerBaazi is one of India’s pioneer online poker platforms presenting a world-class experience for skill gaming. The platform allows users to play the captivating game of poker with real cash – with blinds starting as low as Rs 1 or 2 and going up till INR 500 or 1000. Users can monetize their poker skills and talent and make money online with PokerBaazi. Furthermore, new learners can quickly pick up the skill with expert tutorials, and quick tips from seasoned poker players available at PokerBaazi. To make the experience truly user-friendly, PokerBaazi also offers round the clock support to its players. (PTI)