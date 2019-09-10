PoK will be free from Pakistan’s clutches soon: Shiv Sena

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray State Chief, Manish Sahni has said that Gilgit and Baltistan are going to be a part of India very soon.

Briefing media persons here, Sahni said, “We want whole of Kashmir as it was before 1947. Pakistan is targeting Sunderbani and Nowshera areas of Rajouri for last 48 hours by violating ceasefire, although Indian forces have also given a befitting reply.”

Sahani asked Pakistan to stop targeting civilians residing border areas and further warned that PoK will be a part of India very soon.

Chairman Rakesh Gupta, General Secretary G I Singh, Vikas Bakshi, Senior Vice President Surjit Singh, Sandeep Bhagat, Vice President Sanjeev Kohli, Secretary Raj Singh, Joint Secretary Raju Salaria, Raju Chaudhary and Sanjeev Sudan were also present.