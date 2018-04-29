PoK resident arrested in Poonch

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: A 35-year-old man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was on Saturday arrested near a forward post in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Ghulam Akber, a resident of Marckote village of Bandi-Abbasspur tehsil, was detained by Army personnel guarding the Line of Control (LoC) at 1.30 pm, he said.

He said Akber was noticed by the Army personnel near Kunjan post, Karmara of Gulpur Sub Sector on Saturday, was arrested by 15 MLI and was later taken to a camp for questioning.

Akber was later handed over to police for further investigation. On April 22, a 12-year-old boy from PoK inadvertently entered into Poonch district and later repatriated on April 25 as a “goodwill gesture”.