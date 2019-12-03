PoK man nabbed near LoC







STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: A man from a village of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been nabbed while he was found having been infiltrated from Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Yougal Manhas said that alert army troops guarding Line of Control noticed a man who was trying to sneak in from Line of Control in an area of Nowshera sector.

The said man was challenged and than nabbed and on Tuesday afternoon, he was handed over to police in Nowshera police station after which necessary formalities including medical examination was conducted.

During initial investigation, the said man has been identified as Tariq Mahmood son of Fazal Rehman resident of Chai Nalla village of Samahani Tehsil in District Bhimber of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Yougal Manhas said that cognizance into the matter under relevant sections of law has been taken and accused is under questioning.

He however added that no weapon or any such incriminating material has been recovered from the intruder.





