PoK DPs will sit on indefinite protest if Govt fails to deliver justice: Chuni

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: “If J&K State has its existence, it is just because of sacrifices made by PoK DPs otherwise Pakistan would have occupied the whole State,” said Rajiv Chuni, Chairman SOS while speaking at a function organized by the Delhi unit of SOS International in the commemoration of Mirpur Martyrs who laid down their lives during tribal invasion in the year 1947 for the existence of J&K State at Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi.

Thousands of PoK DPs participated in the function to pay rich floral tributes and prayed for the departed souls.

Chuni said it has been more than seven decades and this is the fourth generation of PoK DPs but no justice is provided to them. “They are still running from pillar to post to get justice even after the lapse of such a long period.

Since independence, most of the communities have been rehabilitated by successive governments but the first ever victims of J&K problem who got the first ever bullet on their chests are still waiting for their rights but all the times, they are denied of their rights,” Chuni asked.

Chairman SOS International warned the government if whole package approved by State Cabinet for PoK DPs is not implemented in toto and a uniform policy is not formulated for all the displaced persons until December 16, 2018, then PoK DPs will sit on indefinite Dharna on December 17, 2018.

He made a fervent appeal in the function that PoK DPs must stand united to get the justice by thwarting the evil designs of hostile forces and toughen hands of SOS International for decisive battle.

Others who addressed the gathering include V.K Datta, S.C Sawhney, Krishan Lal Mahajan and T.R Sethi.