PoK DPs observe Black Day, hold demonstration at Jantar Mantar

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Displaced Persons from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday observed Black Day as a mark of protest and anguish against tribal raid carried out by Pakistan in Muzaffarabad District of J&K on October 22, 1947, wherein thousands of innocent Hindus and Sikhs were subjected to genocide, rape, abduction and plunder by attackers.

A number of PoK Displaced Persons, under the banner of SoS International assembled at Jantar-Mantar, New Delhi and held a demonstration to mark the day amidst slogans and speeches highlighting grievances of displaced community.

The protesters, with black ribbon tied on arms, carried a number of slogans written placards as a mark of protest. A number of PoK DPs, who had been set up temporarily by the then Government of India in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar and other States, also took part in the demonstration, held under the leadership of SoS Chairman, Rajiv Chuni.

The aggrieved DPs also torched an effigy of Pakistan to show their anguish against neighbouring country, which is the root cause of their displacement from homes and hearths.

While addressing gathering, Rajiv Chuni lambasted the successive Governments for their failure to address grievances of 1.3 million Displaced persons besides initiating necessary measures for their permanent settlement. He further lamented that while providing meager relief recently, the Government of India ignored PoK DP families, putting up in various parts of the country, other than J&K.