PoK belongs to Pakistan: Farooq’s new rant

Srinagar: National Conference Supremo Farooq Abdullah on Saturday stirred a controversy by saying that the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to Pakistan.

“The (PoK) part which is with Pakistan belongs to the neighbouring country and this side to India. If the Indian government wants peace it will have to talk to Pakistan and conclude that an autonomy be given to us as well as them,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

His statement comes days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had rejected the idea of an “independent Kashmir”, saying it was not based on “reality”.

“I am saying that there is nothing like the issue of freedom (independent Kashmir) here. We are landlocked. On one side we have China, Pakistan on the other side and India on the third side,” the MP from Srinagar told reporters on the sidelines of a function at the party headquarters here. “All three of them have atom bombs. We have nothing except Allah’s name,” he said. “Those (separatists) who are talking about Azadi, are talking wrong,” the former J&K Chief Minister said.

On the demand for autonomy, he said that while the state decided to join India out of love, the country “betrayed” the people of Kashmir and did not treat them well.

“We should understand that there has been a decision (of accession), but India didn’t treat us well. India betrayed us.

They did not recognise the love with which we chose to join them. That is the reason behind the current situation in Kashmir,” Abdullah said.

“Internal autonomy is our right. They (Centre) should restore it. Only then the peace will return (to the Valley),” he said.

Referring to a statement made by Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir about PoK being part of India, Abdullah invoked the instrument of accession signed by the then Maharaja Hari Singh, with the Indian government.

“You do not remember the instrument of accession and claim the other side of Kashmir administered by Pakistan. If that side is ours, then you should talk about the accession as well. Why do you forget the conditions on which we have acceded?” he said.

Abdullah also claimed that PoK was part of Pakistan and would remain so.

“I tell them in plain terms — not only the people of India, but also to the world — that the part (of J&K) which is with Pakistan (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and this side to India. This won’t change. Let them fight how many wars they want to. This won’t change,” Abdullah said.

“And when the situation is such, then they have to talk, so that we live in peace, both parts live in peace and for that it is imperative to grant autonomy to both the parts,” he said.

When asked to comment on interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma appointed by the Modi government, the NC supremo said, “I can’t comment much on that. The interlocutor has held talks but talks alone is not the solution. This issue is between India and Pakistan. New Delhi should initiate dialogue with Islamabad as a part of Kashmir is also with them.”

“A Pakistan Minister very rightly said that you forget that the part which is yours was acquired by an Instrument of Accession. You forget Instrument of accession and say that the part is yours. If you talk about this being your part then remember the Instrument as well,” the National Conference president added.

Earlier, Abdullah had said he does not have any expectations from newly-appointed J&K interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma and the only way forward in Kashmir is restoration of autonomy to the state.

Notably, the separatist leaders like the Hurriyat hawk Syed Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and others have been asking the Indian government to involve Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, while replying to a question on separatists in the Valley seeking Pakistan’s involvement in any dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue said, the decision to hold talks with the neighbouring country was the prerogative of the external affairs and home ministries.

“None of us has the mandate to decide on that,” he said.

Hitting out at Abdullah, Singh said, “National Conference had given up its demand for autonomy over 40 years ago when Sheikh Abdullah got himself reinstated as CM and conveniently accepted all the provisions of Indian Constitution.”