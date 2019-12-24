PoJK displaced persons or refugees?

Dr. Ram Chander Sharma

India is on the boil with the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 adopting persecuted on religious basis the minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The people especially the students from minority colleges and universities and off course the opposition parties to present ruling NDA Government of India stoking the violent protests. But, after 73 years of their exile the unfortunate Pak occupied Jammu and Kashmir Displaced Persons (POJKDPs) are tagged with a terminology never used in any part of the world the real persecuted two million PoJKDPs on religion basis and who faced Holocaust soon after the nefarious partition of Indian sub continent in the year 1947 under a preplanned conspiracy hatched by Britishers and western allies. Whatever the case may be no human can be displaced for long more than seven decades and not cared or heard in the largest democracy of the world India.

The worst ever genocide after the formation of United Nations in 1945 of Hindu and Sikh religious minorities of erstwhile independent Dogra Kingdom of Jammu and Kashmir was ruled by the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh on 15th August 1947 who decided to remain independent as per the Indian Independent Act and extended Standstill Agreement to both new demonian India and Pakistan but India was undecided and Pakistan army with the chosen Tribal attacked the western boundaries of the kingdom by mass massacre of Hindu, Sikh minorities annihilating more than two lakh of unarmed civilians, raping women and abducting more than two lac young women and children as sex slaves and auctioning them openly in Pakistan and other countries. The hapless minorities who escaped the genocide entered the safe areas of Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India as Refugees. They were accommodated in makeshift camps and others went to other parts of India for survival.

According to GOI records 41,000 PoJKDPs were recorded as DPs by the Provincial Rehabilitation Officer Jammu in the year 1947 and 22,700 families were settled in agricultural land in Jammu and Kashmir 3,600 families in urban areas, 5,300 families in other states of India by a discriminatory J&K Cabinet Order 578 C in violation to GOI Displaced Persons Compensation and Rehabilitation Act 1954 by decreasing it to half in terms of land allotment and ex-gratia. Moreover the compensation in lieu of left over moveable and immoveable properties were never paid to PoJKDPs of Jammu and Kashmir till date. The irony is that the crucial period of migration was notified as Sept. 1947 to December 1950 and who were held captive and released latter on were not considered DPs but most cruel is the fact that the cases of 9,500 were rejected on flimsy ground as the head of family didn’t migrate with family or whose family income was more than Rs. 300 pm at that time.

The word Holocaust/Genocide was coined after World war II when Hitler of Nazi Germany killed five to six million ethnic Jews in gas chamber. They were lucky to embrace painless mass death but it was not so with PoJKDPs as they were slaughtered or faced mass burning in cattle sheds. And, those who survived and now living in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India are treated as second class citizen of India as their basic Human Rights are grossly violates with no right to life, economy, education, health, employment, social justice, gender equality, non discrimination or special status as Refugees or Tribal etc. In the light of CAA now a triggering cause of religious bigotry, unrest or violence in India the trampling of HRs of PoJKDPs need to be debated in United Nations other developed countries and nevertheless in India.

UN has special department for world Refugees and special laws to confront the Refugees problems as 1951 Refugee Act and its 1967 Protocol and most of the world countries are signatory to it to follow International Refugees Laws but unfortunately India is not signed it and all the refugees problems are faced or delt with overnight decisions like CAA and making fool of itself before the 21st century world. The one of the unjustified reason to tag PoJK refugees as DPs is the notion that PoK is an integral part of India and will be retrieved back from illegal occupation of Pakistan and China; but when? Till then the PoJKDPs will remain as DPs and not settled as other Indian Pakistani DPs of 1947 who were lucky enough to be settled within months after their migration in partition.

Refugees don’t leave their homes because they want but they have adopt different environment in order to rebuild their lives. Every refugee dreams of to home for peace and security. The flight of people or migration is as old as history and so are the inevitable sufferings of uprooted and homeless forced by man’s inhumanity to man to flee the ravaged land of their birth, they are in search of dignified existence following only one law the law of survival. The various round table conferences and committees reports like 183rd Joint Indian Parliament Report has been deep freezed like their 24 Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir Legislature. Moreover, there are clear court orders like Justice TS Doabia of J&K High Court of 02-05-2002 and other Supreme Court of India rulings but deaf and dumb Indian political system or HR values are not moved.

It is modestly desired to fully implement in GoI DPS Relief and Rehab. Act 1054 for PoJKDPs and permanently settle them as Indian Citizens, scrap discriminatory J&K Cabinet order 578 C, allot full land to PoJKDPs form Evacuee Land or State land in J&K, provide Rs 50 lakh as one time settlement of each PoJKDP family including 5,300 families settled outside and allot them land in J&K UT as they are aboriginal residents, constitute Refugee Rehabilitation Board with a corpus fund of Rs 50 crores for their economic development, special reservation benefits as for KPs, special recruitment in Indian Army and Paramilitary Forces, construction of Refugee House in Jammu and New Delhi, opening of a Refugee University for professional colleges and conservation of their rich culture and languages etc.

(The Author is Specialist in International Refugee Laws and HRs and presently Sarpanch Siot Rajouri J&K UT

