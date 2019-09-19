POJK Displaced Persons hail Modi for scrapping Article 370

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: POJK Displaced Persons Front 1947, 1965 and 1971 hailed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for scrapping Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir.

In this connection, a function was organized under the chairmanship of Capt Yudhvir Singh Chib, President POJK DPs Front.

On the occasion Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta was the Chief Guest.

Chib also read out the charter of demand and appealed to the Central Government to sort out the problems being faced by the displaced persons residing in the J&K.

Among those who were present include JP Sharma (Gen Secretary), RP Singh, Kulbir Singh Chib, Sakndya Devi (President Women Wing), Ch. Sukhjinder Singh, Capt Sudesh Chib and others.