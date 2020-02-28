PO IWMP chairs Watershed Committee meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: To review the execution of works in convergence with MGNREGA, Project Officer, Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP), Udhampur Sapna Kotwal chaired a meeting with PRIs and representatives of Watershed Committee.

Detailed discussion was held on various issues regarding implementation of the 75% convergence plan of IWMP with MGNERGA.

Identification of works by the water shed committees duly constituted as per the guidelines of the IWMP schemes, the works in the convergence plan or new one, detail of estimates prepared under convergence plan etc were discussed in detail.

PO informed the participants that the aim of the scheme is to create awareness among the general public regarding conservation, preservation and judicious use of water.

The Chairman Watershed committee was appraised about bottlenecks faced while executing the works.

The PO asked the concerned to complete all the pending works of MGNREGA before 25th of March 2020 this year.

She further directed that works should be taken on top priority for completing these before closing of batch -3 projects.