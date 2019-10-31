PNC approves land acquisition for 37 projects

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Deputy Commissioner Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode today approved land acquisition and rates for 38 projects under compulsory acquisition and PNC mode here at a meeting of Private Negotiation Committee.

ADC Bhaderwah Dr Rajinder Khajuria, ADC Doda Kishori Lal Sharma,ACR Doda Kaiser Ahmed Bhawani,SDM Thathri, SDM Assar, SDM Gandoh besides district officers of intending departments were present in the meeting.

The rates were fixed for 17 land acquisition cases under PNC (Private Negotiation Committee) 21 cases under compulsory acquisition by the committee headed by the DC.

The land acquisition cases were related to PMGSY, PWD. It was informed by the DC that around 137 cases have been already sent for the government approval under compulsory acquisition mode pertaining to the PWD and PMGSY department which includes big road projects of the district.