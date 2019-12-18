PNBMT discusses issues confronting KP community

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Prem Nath Bhat Memorial Trust (PNBMT) organised a meeting at Gosain Gund Ashram here on Tuesday to discuss the forthcoming Chetna Diwas falling on December 27 and also to collect feedback from the community members regarding the issues confronting the community. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the senior leader of the community R.L Bhat and was presided over by the Chairman of the Trust, Roshan Lal Pandita. President KP Sabha K.K Khosa was also present.

In this connection, a series of meetings were organized at Lale Da Bagh, Bhawani Nagar, Gole Gujarat, Anuradha Puram and Subhash Nagar to mobilise the community members for their active participation in the forthcoming mega event.

In today’s meeting, the members took stock of the recent political developments after the abrogation of Article 370 and also discussed strategies for the smooth passage of the Temples and Shrines Bill for which the KP community and the trust is relentlessly struggling for the last more than a decade.

Secretary Sundri Lal Koul apprised the members about the activities of the trust and invited the members to make their presentations and suggest the future course of action.

The members expressed concern that the previous political dispensations could not pass the All Important Temples and Shrines Bill despite showing concern and sympathy for the same all along.

The members expressed dismay that only lip service and false promises have been made all along in the past regarding the Passage of the Temples and Shrines Bill. Moreover, with the passage of time and the deteriorating law and order conditions in Kashmir, the temples and shrines are at an increased risk of completely vanishing from the eco system of Kashmir.

The members expressed concern that when there can be an Auqaf Act and Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Act why not a Kashmiri Pandit Temple and Shrines Bill for the protection and preservation of the temples in Kashmir. Members also gave suggestions as to how we can make the forthcoming Chetna Diwas successful and a momentous occasion for the community. The meeting also mourned the demise of Late B.L Koul, former Secretary of the Trust by observing two minutes silence.

The members of the trust who were present included Virender Raina President Panun Kashmir, H.L Bhat Executive Temple Committee Tral Anantnag, Committee, Shiban Khaibri writer and leading columnist, Sundri Lal Koul Coordinator Hindu Welfare Baradari Vessu, Shadi Lal Koul General Secretary PNBMT, Kashmiri Lal Bhat Advocate, Dr R.L Handoo, Bansi Lal Zar and Sanjay Pandit President Umabhagvati Asthapan.