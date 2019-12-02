PMSYM awareness, enrollment drive held

State times news

KATHUA: Labour Department on Saturday organised a special enrollment drive and pension Week from November 30, to December 6, for Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan(PMSYM) and National Pension system for Traders which was inaugurated by the DDC, O P Bhagat here at the office premises of of Asstt. Labour Commissioner.

ADC Kathua, Ghanshyam Singh Bali, Asstt. Director Employment, Maxium Gorky, ALC, Sapna, ASHA workers, Anganwari Workers, MGNREGA workers, traders and workers from unorganized sector were present on this occasion.

While addressing the gathering, DDC said that the objective of the camp was to acquaint and update workers with the scheme of ‘Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man-Dhan Yojana’ (PMSYM) and also make them aware how to get enrolled for this scheme.

He informed that Government of India has announced (PMSYM) in order to provide suitable welfare for unorganised workers on matters relating to old age protection in the form of pension. Emphasizing upon the need of implementation of the scheme, he said that PMSYM is related to voluntary and periodic contribution based pension system meant for unorganized workers which include home based workers, Asha workers, street vendors, brick kiln workers, cobblers, rag pickers, domestic workers, washer-men, rickshaw pullers, landless workers, own account workers and leather workers, who are in the age group of 18-40 years, having a monthly income of Rs 15000 or below. He said these workers will get 3,000 per month as pension under this scheme at the time of maturity (60 years). At the outset, ALC also informed that the enrollment drive will also take place at Panchayat Ghar Gandial, Chadwal, Gujroo Nagrota, Hiranagar and Lakhanpur on 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 December respectively.

AD Employment highlighted the importance of PMSYM in providing old age security to unorganized sector workers. She explained that the registration process for subscribing the scheme is through Common Service Centres (CSC) and the beneficiaries can visit the CSC by bringing their Aadhar card and Bank Pass Book.