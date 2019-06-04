PM’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has no place in Jammu Mayor’s ward

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on wrong track in the City of temples. Even the residents of Jammu Mayor’s ward feel like sitting on heaps of garbage

Interacting with the STATE TIMES correspondent Malu Sharma and cameraman Deepak Yadav, the residents of ward number 33 cry for attention.

They openly say that their Corporator was elected as Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) but he failed to maintain sanitation in his own ward.