PM’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has no place in Jammu Mayor’s ward

STATE TIMES NEWS
Prime Minister’s Swachh
Bharat Abhiyan on wrong track in the City of temples. Even the residents of
Jammu Mayor’s ward feel like sitting on heaps of garbage
Interacting with the
STATE TIMES correspondent Malu Sharma and cameraman Deepak Yadav, the residents
of ward number 33 cry for attention.
They openly say that
their Corporator was elected as Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) but
he failed to maintain sanitation in his own ward.
