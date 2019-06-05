PM’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has no place in Jammu Mayor’s Ward

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is rolling on wrong track in the City of Temples. Even, the residents of Jammu Mayor’s ward feel like sitting on heaps of garbage. Interacting with the STATE TIMES, the residents of Ward No 33 said that the area is craving for concerned authorities’ focus. Residents alleged that their Corporator was elected as Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) but he failed to maintain sanitation in his own ward.

DD Sharma, resident of Shiv Nagar said, “I am a resident of Shiv Nagar. This whole ward is in a dilapidated condition. Lanes are in a pathetic condition. Tiles are broken, drains are always choked. Heaps of garbage can be seen scattered in the whole ward which give an open invitation to diseases. Moreover, there are unscheduled power cuts and there is acute shortage of water in our ward. We have no hope on the Corporator that he will solve our problems. He is Mayor but still he failed to maintain his own ward.”

Kabul Singh Rajput another resident of ward said, “We are suffering due to acute shortage of water. Lanes and drains are in a pathetic condition. There are no dustbins due to which people are left with no option but to throw waste in lanes and drains. No blacktopping has been done. Tiles are broken here and the lanes are in a poor condition. Drains are choked here. There is a complete mess in ward. Moreover, I would like to say that in our ward development can only be seen near Mayor’s house and rest of the ward is neglected completely.”

Som Dutt Sharma, resident of Ward No 33 shared, “The main problem we are facing is due to dismal condition of lanes and drains. We are facing problems due to poor sanitation and sewerage system. No Safaikaramchari comes here to pick the waste. Development can be seen in one lane only, where mayor lives. Rest whole ward is neglected. There are unscheduled power cuts. Area is craving for street lights since long. We, senior citizens are worst affected due to broken tiles and waste scattered all around. There is odour all around and the ward is giving an open invitation to diseases. All thanks to our Mayor.”

Avtar Krishan Tikoo, another resident of Ward No 33 shared, “We are suffering due to shortage of water. Almost every second day we need to buy water tanker to meet our daily needs. Moreover, here lanes and drains are in a pathetic condition. Garbage is scattered here and there in the whole ward. No Safaikaramchari performs his duty in our ward. It is unfortunate that the Corporator of the ward is Mayor and still his ward is in such a pitiable condition. I wonder what he will do if he cannot even maintain his own ward.” He further added that Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta in hoardings pose for Swacch Bharat but his own ward is zero in term of Sawachta.