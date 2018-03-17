PM’s promotion of Khadi has translated into solid numbers: Dr. Hina

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) North Zone Chairperson Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat on Friday said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that this untapped sector witnessed a rocketing growth.

Dr. Hina said that Chairman KVIC Vinai Kumar Saxena and Members of KVIC including her met Prime Minister and appraised him about the progress made by KVIC in Khadi, PMEGP and in the Honey Mission.

Dr. Hina said that PM specially emphasised to provide special focus on the growth of village Industries and welfare of the Khadi Artisans.

“We have set a bigger sales target of achieving Rs 5,000 crore in Khadi alone by 2018-19, with annual turnover of Rs 65,000 crore for Khadi and village industries products,” said Hina.

KVIC hit a big growth trajectory after Modi became Prime Minister and started promoting khadi at various platforms including his Radio Broadcast Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi’s promotion of Khadi has translated into solid numbers.

Dr. Hina said that Prime Minister emphasised on Sweet Kranti, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and providing employment to the downtrodden people around the country.