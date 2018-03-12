PM’s decisions based on conviction: Jitendra

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh said that number of revolutionary decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are based on conviction and he has the capacity to take bold decisions with courage, as long as these are for the benefit of the poorest of the poor and for the last man in the last queue.

During a one hour interaction and question-answer session with a group of students of “Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership” (IIDL), Singh was responding to queries related to observations made by certain Opposition parties that demonetization was not a right decision. Substantiating his point, he said, a recommendation for demonetisation had also come up from a specially constituted committee when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister, but it was deferred due to political considerations. He said, India is fortunate to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi who had the capacity to announce the decision of demonetisation on the eve of one of the most crucial elections in Uttar Pradesh. Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Modi introduced the culture of maximum utilisation of technology in governance, thus not only leading to the ease of governance, but also helping in bringing the governance closer to the common citizen of India. He said Modi has a natural temper for digitization which has helped India to raise its ranking on the international parameters.

Singh observed that India is an evolving democracy and even though we have, inch-by-inch, evolved over the last 70 years after the independence, yet this is too small a period of time in the age of a nation. The group included 32 students, belonging to 14 States, currently undergoing Post-Graduate Programme in Leadership, Politics and Governance. The students asked the Minister a wide range of questions including how the Ministry of DoNER had brought in a revolutionary transformation in the North-Eastern region and what were the factors leading to acceptance of BJP as a political party in the Northeast.