PMLA case: Court sends businessman to 4-day ED custody

New Delhi:-A Delhi-based businessman was today sent to four-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by a court here in connection with the note ban money laundering probe against lawyer Rohit Tandon and others.

Additional Sessions Judge R K Tripathi extended the ED custody of Yogesh Mittal, a resident of Model Town area, till June 13.

“The matter is pending investigation. Considering the submission of ED, the custody of the accused is granted for a further period of four days and he is to be produced in court on June 13,” the court said.

Mittal was produced before the court on expiry of his three-day ED custody.

During the hearing, the ED sought 10 days custody of the accused, saying it has seized several mobiles, laptops and other electronic devices and needs time to examine them.

The investigating officer said he could confront only two suspicious account holders with Mittal due to paucity of time and several other such account holders are yet to be covered.

The defence counsel, however, opposed the agency’s plea seeking more custody of the accused.

The agency had arrested Mittal on June 5 for his alleged role in illegal conversion of demonetised currency worth Rs 51 crore in “connivance” with Tandon, a suspended Kotak Mahindra bank manager and another person who acted as entry operator or illegal fund router.

He was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

PTI