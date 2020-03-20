PMK welcomes PM’s “janata curfew”

Chennai: NDA constituent Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a “janata curfew” on March 22 as part of the country’s fight against coronavirus, saying it should be made a routine for the next three weeks.

PMK chief S Ramadoss also demanded closure of all liquor shops in Tamil Nadu, saying they were ‘teeming’ with tipplers despite government’s warnings to avoid large gatherings to prevent spread of coronavirus.

“The Prime Minister’s announcement on a day-long people’s curfew to prevent the spread of coronovirus is a welcome step. Lets respect his call and remain isolated and be aware,” he said in a tweet.

“Let us try to make this a routine for the next three weeks,” the PMK leader added, in an apparent reference to the one-day janata curfew.

On Thursday, Modi had called for “resolve and restraint” to fight coronavirus, and asked the entire country to observe ‘Janta curfew’ on Sunday.

In a televised address, he had asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible.

Ramadoss, a strong votary of prohibition, pleaded for closure of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) shops, all state-run, in Tamil Nadu.

“Despite the government’s warnings and awareness campaigns (on COVID19) the liquor shops are teeming. These should not become centres that spread the virus. Therefore these shops should be closed immediately,” he said in another tweet.

Imposing a series of restrictions to combat the deadly virus, which has affected over 200 people in the country, the state government has already ordered closure of liquor bars.

So far, three people have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu with the first patient already discharged after his test results showed negative following treatment at a city government hospital. (PTI)