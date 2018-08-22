PM wishes people on Eid al-Adha

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended greetings on Eid al-Adha and hoping the festival of sacrifice would deepen the spirit of compassion in the society.

“Best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha. May this day deepen the spirit of compassion and brotherhood in our society,” Modi tweeted.

Eid-al-Adha marks prophet Abraham’s sacrifice of a lamb after God spared his son, Prophet Ismail. (PTI)