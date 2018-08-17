PM to visit Kerala to take stock of flood situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala this evening to take stock of the flood situation there.
He tweeted that he would be reaching the state later this evening “to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to floods there.”
The prime minister spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan this morning.
“We discussed the flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations,” Modi, who has been in touch with Vijayan for the last two days, said.
Torrential rain and floods have played havoc in Kerala, claiming the lives of nearly 100 people. (PTI)
