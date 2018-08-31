‘PM to launch IPPB on Sept 1, J&K to get 8 branches’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 1 will launch long-awaited India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) that will have at least one branch in every district and focus on financial services in rural areas, a senior official said.

“The launch of India Post Payments Bank has been rescheduled for September 1. The Prime Minister will launch it from Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi,” Debtoru Chatterjee, Postmaster General, Jammu told reporters, here on Thursday.

“A total of 650 branches and 3,250 Access Points will be launched simultaneously throughout the country and by the end of December 2018 all the 1.5 lakh Post Offices will start serving as the India Post Payments Bank Access points,” he said.

In J&K State, he informed, there will be eight Branches of IPPB located at Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri, Srinagar, Anantanag, Baramulla and Leh and all these Branches will be started on September 1.

Apart from eight IPPB Branches, he added, 40 Access Points will also start functioning from September 1.

He said that the State launch of IPPB at Jammu will be done by the Chief Guest, Minister of State PMO Jitendra Singh in presence of Guest of Honour, Member Parliament Lok Sabha Jugal Kishore Sharma.

“Government is trying to link all the 1.55 lakh post office branches with IPPB services by the end of this year,” he said.

With IPPB in place, he said, people in rural area will be able to avail digital banking and financial services, including money transfer, to any bank account either with help of mobile app or by visiting a post office.