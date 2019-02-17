PM to inaugurate slew of projects in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Sunday lay
foundation stone for hospitals in Hazaribagh, Dumka and Palamau and inaugurate
a host of development schemes during his visit to the state, an official
statement said.
The prime minister will lay the
foundation stone online for four 500-bedded hospitals in Hazaribagh, Dumka,
Palamau and Jamshedpur.
This apart, he will lay foundation
stone for Hazaribagh urban line water supply scheme and rural drinking water
supply — four schemes for Hazaribagh and two for Ramgarh.
Modi, who is scheduled to reach
Hazaribagh at 2.30 pm, will also inaugurate the newly constructed building at
the Women’s Engineering College in Ramgarh district.
He will inaugurate one rural water
supply scheme for Ramgarh and three for Hazaribagh besides a sewage treatment
plant and ‘Madhusudan Ghat’ under Namami Gange – National Mission for Clean
Ganga programme.
The prime minister will lay
foundation stone for 2,718 piped water supply schemes for primitive tribal
community and a tribal studies centre at the Hazaribagh-based Acharya Vinoba
Bhave University.
The day
will also mark the beginning of deposit of money in farmers’ account for
purchase of mobile phones under e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) scheme,
distribution of milk among government school children under PM Gift Milk Scheme
and house warming of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yozana, the
release said. (PTI)
