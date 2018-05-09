PM to inaugurate alternate route to Vaishno Devi on May 19

Share Share 0 Share 0

Inauguration of Kishenganga project; visit to Leh likely

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate Tarakote Marg, an alternate seven kilometre track to the famous Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, next week, an official said on Tuesday.

At the request of Governor N N Vohra, Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), prime minister has very kindly agreed to formally inaugurate the Tarakote Marg on May 19, an official spokesperson said.

The board had approved in February 2011 Vohra’s proposal to construct an alternate track between Banganga and Adhkuwari, to decongest the rush of pilgrims on the existing six km track.

Chief Executive Officer of the board Umang Narula said the new track would be opened to pilgrims from the morning of May 13.

The alternate track, which is six meters wide, has a comfortable gradient and very attractive wayside amenities.

“The Tarakote Marg provides pedestrian pilgrims a cleaner and scenic route which has two ‘bhojanalayas’, four view points and seven toilet blocks the have been provided with facilities for the convenience of elderly pilgrims and for the specially-abled,” the spokesperson said.

He said a medical unit with doctors, paramedics, medicines and equipment had been established to facilitate pilgrims round-the-clock.

The entire track is based on a ramp type design, without any steps and has an average and smooth gradient of one in 12 which, with interlocking antiskid tiles, makes it easier for walking, he said.

The track has been aesthetically landscaped and over 46000 ornamental plants, herbs, flowering and avenue trees have been planted to improve the ambience and three floating fountains have been installed in water bodies along the track, he said.

The track is illuminated with 500 energy efficient LED lights beside DG sets have been installed for ensuring round the clock power supply, he added.

To provide high quality filtered drinking water free of cost to the pilgrims, 16 water ATMs have been installed at approximate intervals of 400-500 meters, the spokesperson said.

Almost the entire track has been covered with blue-roofed sturdy shelter sheds for the safety of pilgrims against shooting stones and for protecting them from rain and sunshine, he said.

He said the shelter sheds were specially designed by IIT Roorkee and a welded mesh fence has been erected all along the track for the safety of children or aged pilgrims.

The Prime Minister is also likely to inaugurate a hydro-electricity project and participate in the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Ladakhi spiritual leader Kushak Bakula and a university convocation, officials said.

While the dates are yet to be officially announced, the officials said most probably the prime minister will arrive here on May 19 and dedicate to the nation the 330 MW Kishanganga hydroelectric project, whose progress was monitored by the PMO.

The project, located at Bandipore in North Kashmir, envisages diversion of water of Kishan Ganga river to underground power house through a 23.25-km-long head race tunnel to generate 1713 million units per annum.

On the same day, Modi is expected to fly to Leh where he is likely to participate in the 100th anniversary celebrations of Kushak Bakula, the officials said.

Bakula was seen as the force behind several political agitations in the region and was its voice all over the world. He was born at Matho on May 21, 1917, and educated at Geshes, Lhasa (Tibet). A scholar of the Mahayana school of Buddhism, he was head priest of the Spituk Gompa. He died in 2003.

The next day, Modi is likely to address a university convocation in Jammu before returning to the national capital, the officials added.

The Kishanganga project was started in 2007 but on May 17, 2010, Pakistan moved for international arbitration against India under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 that regulates the use of waters in the shared rivers.

The Hague-based International Court of Arbitration allowed India in 2013 to go ahead with construction of the project in North Kashmir and upheld India’s right under the bilateral Indus Waters Treaty to divert waters from the Kishanganga for power generation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The international court, however, decided that India shall release a minimum flow of nine cubic metres per second into the Kishanganga river (known as Neelam in Pakistan) at all times to maintain environmental flows. Pakistan is building a 969 MW Neelum-Jhelum hydroelectric project downstream.