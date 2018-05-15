PM reshuffles cabinet: Piyush gets finance; Rathore replaces Smriti as I&B minister

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jaitley undergoes kidney transplant

Agency

New Delhi: Smriti Irani, whose tenure as the Information and Broadcasting Minister was mired in controversy, was on Monday night divested of the portfolio as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reshuffled his cabinet in which Rail Minister Piyush Goyal was given the additional charge of the Finance Ministry.

Irani’s deputy in the I and B Ministry has been given the charge of the key portfolio.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said Rathore has been assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

This is the second time that Irani has been moved from a key ministry as she was earlier shifted from the HRD Ministry to the relatively low-profile Textile Ministry. She remain the Textile Minister.

The communique said that during the indisposition of Arun Jaitley, the portfolio of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs, have been “temporarily” been assigned to Goyal.

Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant today and is recovering.

S S Ahluwalia has been relieved of the charge of Minister of State in Drinking Water and Sanitation Ministry and assigned a new portfolio of Electronics and Information Technology, the communique said.

Alphons Kannanthanam has been relieved as Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. He continues as Minister of State for Tourism.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underwent a successful kidney transplant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) this morning and is stable after the more than four-hour surgery, hospital authorities said.

Jaitley, 65, who has been mostly working from home since early April, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

The surgery started around 8.30 am today and went on till 1 pm after which the minister was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Both the donor and the recipient are stable and recovering well with a team of senior doctors monitoring their condition round-the-clock, authorities said.

AIIMS sources said the kidney was donated to Jaitley by a distant relative, a middle-aged woman.

This falls under the category ‘live unrelated donation’, a senior doctor explained.

“Living, unrelated donor could be anyone who is emotionally attached to the recipient, such as friend, a relative, a neighbour or an in-law. The authorisation committee had given its approval before the procedure,” he said.

Sources close to the minister said he is likely to remain in hospital for 10-15 days. Test reports after the surgery are normal and he is recovering well, they said.

“Union Minister Jaitley underwent a renal transplant today. The surgery has been successful. Both the donor and the recipient are stable and recovering well,” AIIMS authorities said.

The surgery was carried out at the cardio-thoracic centre by a team of 20 personnel, including transplant surgeons and transplant anesthesiologists.

The team included former chief of AIIMS renal transplant division Sandeep Guleria, currently working with Apollo Hospital, surgeon V K Bansal, nephrologist Sandeep Mahajan and AIIMS Director Randip Guleria.

Sandeep Guleria is the brother of Randeep Guleria and a family friend of the minister’s.

BJP president Amit Shah and Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Jitender Singh visited AIIMS to see Jaitley after the surgery. Congress president Rahul Gandhi wished Jaitley a speedy recovery.

“I’m happy to hear that Jaitley ji’s kidney transplant surgery, today at AIIMS, went well. I wish him a speedy recovery,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Jaitley, suffering from a kidney ailment, has been undergoing dialysis for the last one month.

The transplant was initially scheduled in the first half of April but could not be conducted as the kidney from another living unrelated donor did not match, an official said.

Ill-health had led to the minister cancelling his official trips to London and Washington last month. The minister had confirmed his illness in a tweet on April 6.

“I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted,” he had tweeted. Jaitley did not elaborate but said he was “currently working from controlled environment at home”.

“The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me,” he had said.

In September 2014, Jaitley underwent a bariatric surgery to treat a long-standing diabetic condition and weight gain. The surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications. Jaitley had a heart surgery several years ago.