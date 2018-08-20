PM pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today recalled the “efforts” of former premier Rajiv Gandhi “towards the nation” on his birth anniversary.
“Tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary. We remember his efforts towards the nation,” the PM tweeted.
Today is Gandhi’s 74th birth anniversary.
Born on 20th August, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi served as prime minister from 1984 to 1989. He was assassinated on May 21, 1991. (PTI)
