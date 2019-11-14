PM pays tributes to Nehru

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary.
Nehru, the first prime minister of India, held office between August 1947 and May 1964.
“Tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary,” Modi tweeted.
Nehru was born on this day in 1889 in Allahabad. (PTI)
