PM pays tributes to Indira on her death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary on Thursday.
The then prime minister, Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards here in 1984.
“Tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary,” Modi said in a tweet.
The prime minister had paid tributes to Gandhi in the latest edition of his “Mann ki Baat” radio address on September 27 as well.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper