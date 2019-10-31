PM pays tributes to Indira on her death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary on Thursday.

The then prime minister, Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards here in 1984.

“Tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary,” Modi said in a tweet.

The prime minister had paid tributes to Gandhi in the latest edition of his “Mann ki Baat” radio address on September 27 as well.