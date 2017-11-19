PM pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 100th birth anniversary.
Gandhi was born on this day in 1917 in Allahabad.
“Tributes to former PM Mrs Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary,” the Prime Minister tweeted. (PTI)
