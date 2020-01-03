PM offers homage to Savitribai Phule

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday saluted the contribution of Savitribai Phule towards empowerment and education of women on the occasion of her birth anniversary.
In a tweet, Modi said her struggles were an inspiration for all.
“I salute Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary. She dedicated her life to social unity, education and empowerment of women. Her struggle for social consciousness will always inspire the countrymen,” he said. (PTI)
