PM must address issues of Jammu region: Harsh

Share Share 0 Share 0

‘Review decision of unilateral ceasefire’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Strongly condemning the spurt in violence especially on the borders after the announcement of ceasefire by the government, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, has appealed the visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the conditional but unilateral decision of holding fire during the month of Ramzan.

He said that the Pak sponsored militants as well as our hostile neighbour had proved that terrorism had no religion.

And not only Pakistan had proved it by incessant firing and shelling from across the border but the Hurriyat and other terror outfits had also rejected the GoI’s move which was being used as a window of opportunity for escalation of violence on this side of the border, said Harsh. He was addressing a press conference here on Friday.

Urging upon the Prime Minister to withdraw the obnoxious order of ceasefire, Singh said that national interest should not be allowed to be sacrificed at the altar of power politics.

He further urged upon the visiting Prime Minister to review the decision of amnesty to stone-pelters and the so called political prisoners who had proved to be the biggest threat to the security of the State.

Reminding the PM of the tall assurances of zero tolerance against subversion and militancy given by him and his party leaders, Singh called for an end to appeasement policies pursued in Kashmir solely for political considerations.

Drawing the attention of the Prime Minister towards the ever growing bias during present regime against Jammu region which gave BJP all 25 seats, Singh sought his personal intervention in view of complete disregard for all concerns of its people whose distrust in govt exacerbated with each passing day. He called for a firm commitment from PM during his visit for immediate deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis from Jammu who posed a grave threat to security and demography of region. He sought the personal intervention of the PM for transfer of Rasana case to CBI in view of most genuine nature of demand raised by the people of Jammu region cutting across party lines or social and political affiliations.

PM must come to the succour of unemployed educated youth of Jammu region who have been subjected to the most hostile and prejudicial treatment by the present dispensation said Harsh.

Gagan Pratap Singh State Secretary JKNPP and Raj Pratap Singh were also present in the press conference.