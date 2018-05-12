PM Modi prays at Mukhtinath temple in Nepal

Share Share 0 Share 0

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today prayed at Nepal’s iconic Muktinath temple that is regarded sacred by both Hindus and Buddhists, becoming the first world leader to offer prayers there.

Modi also offered prayers at the Pashupatinath temple, located on the banks of the Bagmati river. The Pashupatinath temple is regarded as the most sacred and oldest temple of Shiva (Pashupati) in Nepal.

After offering prayers at the Pashupatinath temple, Modi signed the visitor’s book and was presented with a miniature replica of the temple.

Earlier, in the morning, Modi flew to Mustang district to offer prayers at the Muktinath temple.

“An auspicious start to Day 2 in Nepal! PM Modi visited the highly venerated Muktinath temple, located at 12,172 ft, to reinforce the strong cultural connect between India and Nepal. PM Modi offered prayers at the human-size golden statue of Lord Vishnu as Shri Mukti Narayan,” said Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson at the Ministry of External Affairs, after Modi’s visit to the Muktinath temple.

Modi will be the first foreign guest to pay homage at the main sanctum of Muktinath temple when he offers his prayers on Saturday, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said yesterday.

High security alert has been maintained in Mustang in view of Modi’s visit. The local administration had put in place a special security plan to make Modi’s visit safe and systematic.

Muktinath Temple is regarded as sacred place for both Hindus and Buddhists located in Muktinath Valley. The temple at an altitude of 3,710 metres at the foot of the Thorong La pass in mountainous Mustang district. (PTI)