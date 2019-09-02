PM Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday.
“Wishing everyone a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi,” he tweeted in Hindi and English
Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesh.
People install Ganesh idols at homes and in community pandals to celebrate the festival. (PTI)
