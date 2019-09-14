PM Modi greets nation on Hindi Divas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Hindi language has beautifully incorporated simplicity, spontaneity and elegance that provide meaningfulness to expression.
Greeting people on the occasion of ‘Hindi Divas’, the prime minister tweeted in Hindi, “The simplicity, spontaneity and elegance of a language provide meaningfulness to expression. Hindi has incorporated all of these aspects beautifully”.
Hindi Divas is observed to mark the decision of the Constituent Assembly to extend official language status to Hindi on this day in 1949. Hindi Divas was first observed in 1953. (PTI)
