PM Modi, French president discuss ways to deepen strategic partnership

Buenos Aires: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron and the two leaders discussed ways to deepen and diversify the bilateral strategic partnership by enhancing trade and people-to-people ties.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit here Saturday, the two leaders also discussed common front against terrorist financing, and cooperation in maritime security, renewable energy and reform of international institutions.

“Had an excellent meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron. We had wide ranging discussions on ways to deepen and diversify the India-France strategic partnership, particularly by enhancing trade and people-to-people ties,” Modi tweeted after the meeting.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two leaders had a “productive meeting” on the margins of G-20 summit.

The meeting between the two leaders took place amidst an attack by the Congress party which alleges corruption and favouritism in the Rs 58,000-crore fighter jet deal for purchase of 36 Rafale aircraft from France’s Dassault Aviation.

The government has denied any wrongdoing in the deal while the BJP has dismissed as “lies” corruption allegations levelled by the Congress. (PTI)