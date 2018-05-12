PM Modi exchanges views on strengthening ties with Prachanda, other leaders in Nepal

Share Share 0 Share 0

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal’s former prime minister and Maoist party chief Prachanda today exchanged views on strengthening bilateral ties, a day after meeting Nepal’s top leadership.

Modi also met President of Nepali Congress and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and other members of the Nepali Congress.

“Engaging across the political spectrum! President of Nepali Congress and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and other members of the Nepali Congress called on PM Modi in Kathmandu. Stronger India-Nepal relations enjoy broad political support,” Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted.

“PM Modi met Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda, Chairman of Communist Party of Nepal – MC (Maoist Centre). Exchanged views on strengthening views on bilateral relations,” he said.

Modi yesterday held a one-on-one meeting with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma which was followed by marathon delegation-level talks during which the two sides had extensive discussion on all aspects of the bilateral relationship.

He also paid courtesy calls on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun yesterday.

Modi arrived in Kathmandu yesterday after a brief halt in Janakpur where he offered prayers at the famed 20th century Janaki temple and attended a civic reception. He also offered prayers at the Mukhtinath and Pashupatinath temples today. (PTI)