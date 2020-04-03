PM has given us weapon to break Coronavirus’ chain: Bedi

Puducherry: Backing the Prime Minister’s appeal to the countrymen to light lamps on April 5 to display the nation’s ‘collective resolve’ to combat coronavirus outbreak, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday said Narendra Modi has given us the weapon to break its chain.

She said in a whatsapp message minutes after the Prime Minister’s appeal that “we should all kill the devil of corona virus together.”

In a video message broadcast on Friday morning, Modi urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights to display the nation’s collective spirit to defeat coronavirus. (PTI)