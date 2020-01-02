PM greets people on birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the 353rd birth anniversary of Gobind Singh, saying what the 10th Sikh guru strived for is relevant even today.
“We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv,” Modi wrote on Twitter.
He also posted a brief video on the guru describing how he fought against injustice and caste discrimination.
The prime minister said Gobind Singh’s philosophy and ideals are relevant for the “New India”.
A spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher, Guru Gobind Singh was born in 1666 in Patna. (PTI)
