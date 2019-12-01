PM greets BSF on its raising day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to Border Security Force personnel on the organisation’s 55th raiding day.

“Greetings to all BSF personnel and their families on BSF’s Raising Day. This force has been diligently protecting our borders,” the prime minister tweeted.

During natural disasters and crisis situations, BSF personnel have always worked hard to serve the citizens, he pointed out.

The BSF was raised in 1965 with the specific purpose of manning Indian borders as the ‘First Line of Defence’ against infiltration, smuggling and military assault. (PTI)