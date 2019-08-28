PM congratulates Indian para badminton team

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian para badminton team which won 12 medals at the BWF World Championship, saying their performance is motivating.

India finished with 12 medals, including three gold at the championship.

“130 crore Indians are extremely proud of the Indian Para Badminton contingent … Congratulations to the entire team, whose success is extremely gladdening and motivating. Each of these players is remarkable,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter. (PTI)