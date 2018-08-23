PM condoles Kudeep Nayar’s demise

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today described Kuldip Nayar as an “intellectual giant” and said the veteran journalist would be remembered for his fearless views.

He said he was saddened by the journalist’s demise.

“Kuldip Nayar was an intellectual giant of our times. Frank and fearless in his views…His strong stand against the Emergency, public service and commitment to a better India will always be remembered,” Modi said on Twitter.

Nayar died at a Delhi hospital early this morning. He was 95. (PTI)