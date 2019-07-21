PM condoles demise of veteran BJP leader Mange Ram

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condoled the demise of veteran BJP leader Mange Ram Garg, saying he played an important role strengthening the party in Delhi.

The former Delhi BJP president passed away here after prolonged illness.

“Shri Mange Ram Garg Ji had a deep connect with Delhi and that was seen in the manner in which he selflessly served the people of the city. He played a pivotal role in strengthening BJP in Delhi,” the prime minister tweeted.

Modi said Garg’s demise was saddening and his thoughts are with his family and supporters. (PTI)