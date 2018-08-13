PM condoles demise of Somnath Chatterjee

New Delhi: Somnath Chatterjee made Indian democracy richer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today condoling the demise of the former Lok Sabha Speaker.
Describing him as a stalwart of Indian politics, the prime minister said, Chatterjee made Parliamentary democracy richer and was a strong voice for the well-being of the poor and vulnerable.
“Anguished by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters,” Modi tweeted.
Chatterjee passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata this morning following multiple organ failure.
A 10-time Lok Sabha MP, Chatterjee was a central committee member of the CPI(M), which he had joined in 1968.
He was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009. (PTI)
