PM condoles demise of Somnath Chatterjee

New Delhi: Somnath Chatterjee made Indian democracy richer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today condoling the demise of the former Lok Sabha Speaker.

Describing him as a stalwart of Indian politics, the prime minister said, Chatterjee made Parliamentary democracy richer and was a strong voice for the well-being of the poor and vulnerable.

“Anguished by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters,” Modi tweeted.

Chatterjee passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata this morning following multiple organ failure.

A 10-time Lok Sabha MP, Chatterjee was a central committee member of the CPI(M), which he had joined in 1968.

He was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009. (PTI)