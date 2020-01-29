PM condoles death of 25 people in road accident in Nashi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of at least 25 people in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Nashik and hoped for speedy recovery of the injured.
The death toll increased to 25 in the accident which took place on Tuesday when a bus and an auto rickshaw collided in Nashik.
“The accident in Maharashtra’s Nashik district is unfortunate. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet quoting Modi. (PTI)
