PM bats for eco-friendly Ganesh mahotsav

New Delhi: Blaming the human tendency of choosing the path of conflict with nature for environmental imbalance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people to protect it for the benefit of humankind.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address, he referred to abundant rainfall in some areas and a lack of it in other regions and said rains play hide and seek through partiality laced likes and dislikes.

“But why should we blame the rains! After all, it was humankind that chose the path of conflict with nature and consequently earned her periodic wrath,” Modi said.

He said that is the reason why it becomes people’s collective responsibility to love nature, protect nature and conserve it.

Modi also once again urged people to use eco-friendly material for the Ganesh Utsav celebrations.

“Right from Ganesh idol to all decorative material everything ought to be eco friendly and I will appreciate that separate competitions be organised in each city, prizes be awarded for these; and I will like that eco-friendly items related to Ganesh Utsav are displayed for wider publicity on My Gov and Narendra Modi App,” he said. (PTI)