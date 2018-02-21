PM announces Rs 20K cr defence corridor for Bundelkhand

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced a defence industrial corridor in the Bundelkhand region to bring development in one of the most backward regions of Uttar Pradesh.

“One of the two defence industrial corridors mentioned in the budget, one is proposed in the Bundelkhand region of the state which will bring an investment of Rs 20,000 crore and generate employment avenues for 2.5 lakh people,” the Prime Minister said at the Investors Summit-2018 here.

Stressing that Uttar Pradesh government has a vast potential, the Prime Minister said that it requires policy, planning , performance to bring progress and both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and people of the state are ready to give “super hit” performance.

Terming holding of investor’s summit in Uttar Pradesh and congregation of industrialists from all over as a sign of a big change, the prime minister said the Yogi government has overcome the previous negativity and shown a ray of hope to people with positive changes.

“Uttar Pradesh has values and virtues, but it also needs value addition,” the prime minister said lauding the new policy ‘One district one product’ of the Yogi government and said that it could prove to be the game changer for the state.

The prime minister also said that international airports will come up in Jewar and Kushinagar. (PTI)