Plus-two lecturers demand time bound promotion

JAMMU: All J&K Plus Two Lecturers’ Forum discussed various issues pertaining to Plus Two cadre here on Sunday.

In a meeting held here, Deepak Sharma, State President of the Forum alleged discrimination as only 10+2 lecturers, amongst gazetted cadre of UT of J&K have been deprived of Assured Career Progression (ACP)/ Time Bound Promotion despite repeated requests, petitions and memoranda served to authorities concerned from time to time.

He hoped that present government led by Lt Governor G C Murmu will resolve the long pending issue of ACP/TBP pertaining to Plus Two Lecturers’ cadre by sanctioning three time bound promotions within a span of 20 years on analogy of their other counterparts in gazetted cadre of different departments. The Forum also demanded immediate issuance of Regularisation orders of Principals and majority of left-over cases of Joint Directors, CEOs and lecturers kept pending for want of petty reasons. It also demanded adjustment of already promoted left-over lecturers and repatriation of others for smooth functioning of Department, as many schools are suffering for want of teaching staff.

Others present on the occasion included N S Jamwal, Anil Sharma, R S Slathia, Pardeep Singh, Sanjay Bhagat, Kewal Kumar, Bhupinder Gupta and Kulbhushan Kumar.